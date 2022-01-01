Directorio de Empresas
Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Salarios

El rango salarial de Adtalem Global Education oscila entre $84,575 en compensación total anual para un Analista de Negocios en el extremo inferior y $201,000 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Adtalem Global Education. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Analista de Negocios
$84.6K
Analista de Datos
$92.9K
Científico de Datos
$95.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingeniero de Software
$112K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$201K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Adtalem Global Education es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $201,000. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Adtalem Global Education es $95,475.

