La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en ADP varía desde $93.3K por year para Associate Software Engineer hasta $243K por year para Principal Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $113K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ADP. Última actualización: 12/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total


33.3%
AÑO 1
33.3%
AÑO 2
33.3%
AÑO 3
En ADP, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de consolidación de 3 años:
33.3% se consolida en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se consolida en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)
33.3% se consolida en el 3rd-AÑO (Infinity% por período)
