Directorio de Empresas
ADNOC
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

ADNOC Salarios

El rango salarial de ADNOC oscila entre $70,446 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $196,943 para un Ingeniero Geológico en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de ADNOC. Última actualización: 8/12/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero Geológico
$197K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$130K
Gerente de Proyecto
$163K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Ingeniero de Software
$70.4K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$108K
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at ADNOC is Ingeniero Geológico at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,943. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADNOC is $130,029.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para ADNOC

Empresas Relacionadas

  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos