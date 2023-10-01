Directorio de Empresas
ACTUM Digital
ACTUM Digital Salarios

El rango salarial de ACTUM Digital oscila entre $22,648 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $65,010 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de ACTUM Digital. Última actualización: 8/11/2025

$160K

Gerente de Proyecto
$64.7K
Ingeniero de Software
$22.6K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$65K

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at ACTUM Digital is Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $65,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACTUM Digital is $64,665.

