La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Metropoolregio Eindhoven en ABB varía desde €81K por year para Software Engineer hasta €88.5K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Metropoolregio Eindhoven totaliza €84.8K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de ABB. Última actualización: 9/30/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€81K
€81K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€88.5K
€85.5K
€0
€3K
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
No se encontraron salarios
