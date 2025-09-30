La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Dallas Area en 7-Eleven varía desde $136K por year para Software Engineer II hasta $171K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Dallas Area totaliza $156K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de 7-Eleven. Última actualización: 9/30/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$136K
$129K
$0
$6.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$162K
$143K
$0
$19.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$171K
$158K
$0
$12.5K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
