6point6 Salarios

El salario de 6point6 varía desde $69,000 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $170,439 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de 6point6. Última actualización: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $69K
Científico de Datos
$141K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$170K

Arquitecto de Soluciones
$133K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en 6point6 es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $170,439. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en 6point6 es $136,993.

