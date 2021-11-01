[24]7.ai Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango salarial de [24]7.ai oscila entre $10,626 en compensación total anual para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $271,953 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de [24]7.ai. Última actualización: 8/2/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $147K
Servicio al Cliente
$10.6K
Científico de Datos
$26.4K

Gerente de Producto
$256K
Gerente de Proyecto
$130K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$272K
Preguntas Frecuentes

[24]7.aiで報告された最高給の職種はGerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$271,953です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
[24]7.aiで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$138,323です。

