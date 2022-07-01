1QBit Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango salarial de 1QBit oscila entre $64,264 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $149,250 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de 1QBit. Última actualización: 8/2/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
$118K
Ingeniero de Software
$64.3K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$149K

Preguntas Frecuentes

Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в 1QBit, е $117,677.

