1mg Salarios

El rango salarial de 1mg oscila entre $17,058 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $67,135 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de 1mg. Última actualización: 8/2/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer I $17.1K
Software Engineer II $29.7K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $63.5K
Diseñador de Productos
$20.3K

Gerente de Producto
$67.1K
Gerente de Programa
$42.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en 1mg es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $67,135. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 1mg es $36,319.

