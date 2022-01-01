Directorio de Empresas
10x Genomics
10x Genomics Salarios

El rango salarial de 10x Genomics oscila entre $92,859 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Instalaciones en el extremo inferior y $477,375 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de 10x Genomics. Última actualización: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $332K

Ingeniero de Software de Garantía de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $230K
Ingeniero Biomédico
$120K

Científico de Datos
$347K
Gerente de Instalaciones
$92.9K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$203K
Legal
$375K
Operaciones de Marketing
$285K
Ingeniero Óptico
$219K
Diseñador de Productos
$159K
Gerente de Producto
$353K
Reclutador
$214K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$477K
Preguntas Frecuentes

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez 10x Genomics est Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $477,375. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez 10x Genomics est de $230,000.

