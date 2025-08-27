All Titles
Data Scientist

Chesterfield, MO

Data Scientist Icon

Data Scientist Salary in Chesterfield, MO

$135,000

Median Total Comp

All Levels

💪 ContributeYour Salary

View Jobs

Recently Submitted Salaries

AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Add Your Compensation🎯 All Data Scientist salaries

Community Posts

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

70 19
70 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9
💬 Join the discussion!

Get Expert Help

1:1 Salary Negotiation

1:1 Salary Negotiation

Get paid, not played. We've helped people like you get £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases.

Schedule a SessionSchedule a Session
CV Review

CV Review

Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.

Book a ReviewBook a Review

FAQ

  1. What is the salary of a Data Scientist in Chesterfield, MO?

    The average total compensation of a Data Scientist in Chesterfield, MO is $135,000.

  2. What is the minimum salary of a Data Scientist in Chesterfield, MO?

    Whilst there is no minimum salary for a Data Scientist in Chesterfield, MO, the average total compensation is $135,000.

  3. What company pays the most for a Data Scientist in Chesterfield, MO?

    The highest paying company for a Data Scientist in Chesterfield, MO is Bayer with an average total compensation of $150,000.

  4. I have a different question

Love our mission? Join thousands of professionals who support salary transparency!
💪 Contribute Your Salary

Was this page helpful?