Data Scientist Salary in Bern, Switzerland

CHF 95,065
Median Total Comp
Median Total Comp
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
1:1 Salary Negotiation
Get paid, not played. We've helped people like you get £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases.
CV Review
Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.
What is the salary of a Data Scientist in Bern, Switzerland?
The average total compensation of a Data Scientist in Bern, Switzerland is CHF 95,065.
What is the minimum salary of a Data Scientist in Bern, Switzerland?
Whilst there is no minimum salary for a Data Scientist in Bern, Switzerland, the average total compensation is CHF 95,065.
What company pays the most for a Data Scientist in Bern, Switzerland?
The highest paying company for a Data Scientist in Bern, Switzerland is Grab with an average total compensation of CHF 112,807.
I have a different question
Was this page helpful?