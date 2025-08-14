All Titles
Accountant

Dallas, TX

Accountant Icon

Accountant Salary in Dallas, TX

$90,000

Median Total Comp

$82K

25th%

$135K

75th%

$164K

90th%

All Levels

The average Accountant Salary range in Dallas, TX is from $82,000 to $135,000. View Accountant salaries across top companies broken down by base, stock, and bonus. Last updated: 8/14/2025

Recently Submitted Salaries

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Top Paying

Top Paying Companies

🏆 See our Leaderboard
  1. Ernst and Young Icon

    Ernst and Young

    $89,200
  2. Deloitte Icon

    Deloitte

    $82,000
  3. PwC Icon

    PwC

    $80,080
FAQ

  1. What is the salary of a Accountant in Dallas, TX?

    The average total compensation of a Accountant in Dallas, TX is $90,000.

  2. What is the minimum salary of a Accountant in Dallas, TX?

    While there is no minimum salary for a Accountant in Dallas, TX, the average total compensation is $90,000.

  3. What company pays the most for a Accountant in Dallas, TX?

    The highest paying company for a Accountant in Dallas, TX is Ernst and Young with an average total compensation of $89,200.

