Company Directory
Zwift
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zwift Salaries

Zwift's salary ranges from $75,154 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $264,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zwift. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $265K
Software Engineer
Median $138K
Data Scientist
Median $215K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Human Resources
$186K
Marketing
$75.2K
Program Manager
$156K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
Technical Program Manager
$150K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zwift is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $264,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zwift is $170,850.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zwift

Related Companies

  • Blizzard Entertainment
  • Epic Systems
  • Postmates
  • Magic Leap
  • Zocdoc
  • See all companies →

Other Resources