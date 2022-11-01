Company Directory
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance Salaries

Zurich Insurance's salary ranges from $27,980 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Ireland at the low-end to $281,400 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zurich Insurance. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $121K
Software Engineer
Median $111K
Actuary
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Solution Architect
Median $61.7K
Administrative Assistant
$28K
Business Analyst
$53.7K
Data Science Manager
$224K
Financial Analyst
$44.9K
Human Resources
$48.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$43.7K
Investment Banker
$281K
Management Consultant
$202K
Product Designer
$62.3K
Product Manager
$170K
Program Manager
$161K
Project Manager
$130K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$66.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$218K
Underwriter
$78.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zurich Insurance is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zurich Insurance is $110,725.

Other Resources