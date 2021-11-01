Company Directory
Zoomcar
Zoomcar Salaries

Zoomcar's salary ranges from $15,888 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $117,734 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoomcar. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $118K
Software Engineer
Median $30.5K
Business Analyst
$15.9K

Data Scientist
$105K
Graphic Designer
$23.9K
Program Manager
$17.1K
Project Manager
$23.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zoomcar is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $117,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoomcar is $23,926.

