Zoom Software Engineer Salaries in India

Software Engineer compensation in India at Zoom ranges from ₹3.57M per year for ZP1 to ₹5.78M per year for ZP3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.42M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

