Software Engineer compensation in China at Zoom ranges from CN¥367K per year for ZP1 to CN¥634K per year for ZP3. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥527K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ZP1
CN¥367K
CN¥211K
CN¥136K
CN¥19.6K
ZP2
CN¥555K
CN¥320K
CN¥215K
CN¥20.3K
ZP3
CN¥634K
CN¥351K
CN¥283K
CN¥0
ZP4
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title