Company Directory
Zoetis
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zoetis Salaries

Zoetis's salary ranges from $92,460 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $223,934 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoetis. Last updated: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Data Scientist
Median $162K
Software Engineer
Median $141K
Business Analyst
$92.5K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Data Science Manager
$136K
Marketing Operations
$198K
Product Designer
$121K
Product Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$121K
Sales
$101K
Software Engineering Manager
$224K
Technical Program Manager
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zoetis is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,934. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoetis is $135,675.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zoetis

Related Companies

  • Parexel
  • Vanguard
  • RSM US
  • John Hancock
  • League
  • See all companies →

Other Resources