Zocdoc
Zocdoc Salaries

Zocdoc's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success at the low-end to $225,750 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zocdoc. Last updated: 9/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer II $162K
Senior Software Engineer $195K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
Median $200K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $226K

Data Scientist
Median $168K
Customer Success
$70.4K
Product Designer
$201K
Product Manager
$173K
Project Manager
$136K
Recruiter
$142K
Sales
$109K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zocdoc, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zocdoc is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $225,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zocdoc is $168,000.

