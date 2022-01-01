Company Directory
ZipRecruiter Salaries

ZipRecruiter's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $422,417 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ZipRecruiter. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer III $191K
Senior Software Engineer $228K
Staff Software Engineer $422K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $170K
Product Manager
Median $258K

Product Designer
Median $142K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $294K
Accountant
$91.3K
Business Analyst
$266K
Data Science Manager
$293K
Human Resources
$79.6K
Marketing
$259K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ZipRecruiter, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ZipRecruiter is Software Engineer at the Staff Software Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $422,417. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZipRecruiter is $243,072.

