Company Directory
Zipcar
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zipcar Salaries

Zipcar's salary ranges from $27,975 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $253,980 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zipcar. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $41.9K
Product Manager
Median $175K
Business Operations
$65.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Chief of Staff
$254K
Data Analyst
$143K
Data Scientist
$131K
Product Designer
$185K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$28K
Software Engineering Manager
$235K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zipcar is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,980. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zipcar is $142,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zipcar

Related Companies

  • Splice
  • Postmates
  • Zocdoc
  • Collective Health
  • Avvo
  • See all companies →

Other Resources