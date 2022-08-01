Company Directory
Zip Salaries

Zip's salary ranges from $63,700 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $231,150 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zip. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software Engineer
Median $200K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$63.7K
Data Scientist
$105K

Product Designer
$148K
Recruiter
$124K
Sales
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$231K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zip, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zip is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zip is $124,176.

