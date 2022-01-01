Zip Co Salaries

Company Directory
Zip Co's salary ranges from $23,460 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $247,755 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zip Co. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $79.1K
Business Analyst
$150K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Data Analyst
$43.2K
Data Scientist
$248K
Financial Analyst
$23.5K
Product Designer
$164K
Recruiter
$194K
Software Engineering Manager
$133K
The highest paying role reported at Zip Co is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $247,755. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zip Co is $132,760.

