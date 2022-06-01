Company Directory
Zions Bancorporation
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zions Bancorporation Salaries

Zions Bancorporation's salary ranges from $35,323 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $236,175 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zions Bancorporation. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $100K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $118K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $108K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Business Analyst
Median $80K
Business Operations
$68.3K
Business Operations Manager
$80.4K
Customer Service
$35.3K
Investment Banker
$70.4K
Product Manager
$236K
Programme Manager
$156K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zions Bancorporation is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $236,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zions Bancorporation is $90,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zions Bancorporation

Related Companies

  • KeyBank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • PNC
  • Merrill Lynch
  • See all companies →

Other Resources