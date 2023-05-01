Company Directory
ZenBusiness Salaries

ZenBusiness's salary ranges from $105,470 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $175,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ZenBusiness. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $175K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$131K
Marketing
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Product Manager
$154K
Program Manager
$159K
Project Manager
$150K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ZenBusiness is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $175,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZenBusiness is $152,236.

