Company Directory
Z Holdings
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Z Holdings Salaries

Z Holdings's salary ranges from $43,619 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Japan at the low-end to $74,625 for a Software Engineer in Korea, South at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Z Holdings. Last updated: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Product Designer
$43.6K
Software Engineer
$74.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Z Holdings is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $74,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Z Holdings is $59,122.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Z Holdings

Related Companies

  • Zerto
  • FinancialForce
  • Postman
  • Scott Logic
  • Reface
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/z-holdings/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.