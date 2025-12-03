Company Directory
Software Engineer compensation in United States at Yext ranges from $148K per year for T2 to $263K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $152K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yext's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T2
(Entry Level)
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yext, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Yext in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $263,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yext for the Software Engineer role in United States is $150,000.

Other Resources

