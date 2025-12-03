Software Engineer compensation in United States at Yext ranges from $148K per year for T2 to $263K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $152K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yext's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T2
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yext, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.