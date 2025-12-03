Product Manager compensation in United States at Yext ranges from $162K per year for T2 to $195K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $150K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yext's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yext, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.