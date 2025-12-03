Company Directory
Yara International
Yara International Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Germany package at Yara International totals €113K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yara International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Yara International
Software Engineering Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per annum
$130K
Level
-
Base salary
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6.4K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
11 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Yara International in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €125,948. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yara International for the Software Engineering Manager role in Germany is €117,526.

