Company Directory
Yara International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Graphic Designer

  • All Graphic Designer Salaries

Yara International Graphic Designer Salaries

The average Graphic Designer total compensation in Singapore at Yara International ranges from SGD 70.6K to SGD 98.7K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yara International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$59.3K - $71.8K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
$54.7K$59.3K$71.8K$76.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Graphic Designer submissions at Yara International to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Yara International?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Graphic Designer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at Yara International in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 98,704. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yara International for the Graphic Designer role in Singapore is SGD 70,624.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yara International

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Google
  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yara-international/salaries/graphic-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.