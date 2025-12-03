Company Directory
Yanolja
Yanolja Human Resources Salaries

The median Human Resources compensation in Korea, South package at Yanolja totals ₩74.1M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yanolja's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
Total per annum
$52K
Level
P4
Base salary
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Yanolja?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Yanolja in Korea, South sits at a yearly total compensation of ₩78,913,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yanolja for the Human Resources role in Korea, South is ₩74,097,348.

