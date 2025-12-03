Company Directory
The average Software Engineer total compensation in Romania at Y&L Consulting ranges from RON 59.4K to RON 84.3K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Y&L Consulting's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$15.3K - $18.1K
Romania
Common Range
Possible Range
$13.5K$15.3K$18.1K$19.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Y&L Consulting?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Y&L Consulting in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 84,345. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Y&L Consulting for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 59,408.

Other Resources

