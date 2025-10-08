Technical Project Manager compensation in Russia at Yandex ranges from RUB 1.47M per year for G14 to RUB 8.42M per year for G18. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 4.14M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.