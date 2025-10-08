Company Directory
Yandex
Yandex Cloud Security Architect Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Cloud Security Architect compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Yandex ranges from RUB 4.21M per year for G16 to RUB 10.14M per year for G18. Last updated: 10/8/2025

G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
RUB 13.46M

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cloud Security Architect at Yandex in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 11,723,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yandex for the Cloud Security Architect role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 4,037,520.

