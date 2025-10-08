Research Scientist compensation in Russia at Yandex totals RUB 1.83M per year for G15. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yandex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 1.83M
RUB 1.83M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Yandex, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.