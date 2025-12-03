Company Directory
Yalo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Yalo Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in Colombia at Yalo ranges from COP 211.13M to COP 295.07M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yalo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$57.6K - $69.8K
Colombia
Common Range
Possible Range
$53.1K$57.6K$69.8K$74.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Design Manager submissions at Yalo to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Yalo?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Design Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Yalo in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 295,067,845. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yalo for the Product Design Manager role in Colombia is COP 211,126,131.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yalo

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Coinbase
  • Stripe
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yalo/salaries/product-design-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.