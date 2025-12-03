Company Directory
Yale University
  • Research Scientist

  • All Research Scientist Salaries

Yale University Research Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yale University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

What are the career levels at Yale University?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Yale University in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $50,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yale University for the Research Scientist role in United States is $50,000.

