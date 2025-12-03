Company Directory
Yale University
Yale University Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Yale University totals $40K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yale University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Median Package
Yale University
Hardware Engineer
New Haven, CT
Total per annum
$40K
Level
-
Base salary
$40K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
3 Years
What are the career levels at Yale University?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Yale University in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $68,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yale University for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $40,000.

