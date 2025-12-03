Company Directory
Yadro
Yadro Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation at Yadro ranges from RUB 1.99M to RUB 2.82M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yadro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$28.9K - $34.2K
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
$25.4K$28.9K$34.2K$36.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Yadro?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Yadro sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 2,823,982. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yadro for the Hardware Engineer role is RUB 1,989,065.

