Company Directory
Y Combinator
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Y Combinator Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Y Combinator ranges from SGD 170K to SGD 242K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Y Combinator's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$150K - $177K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
$132K$150K$177K$187K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Y Combinator to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Y Combinator?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Y Combinator in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 241,917. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Y Combinator for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 170,394.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Y Combinator

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • Uber
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/y-combinator/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.