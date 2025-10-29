Company Directory
XP
XP Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Brazil package at XP totals R$591K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for XP's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
XP
Software Engineering Manager
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per annum
R$591K
Level
L5
Base salary
R$201K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$391K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
11+ Years
What are the career levels at XP?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at XP in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$1,055,554. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XP for the Software Engineering Manager role in Brazil is R$533,892.

