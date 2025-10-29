Company Directory
XP
XP Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at XP totals R$112K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for XP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
R$112K
L3
R$79.3K
R$0
R$32.9K
3 Years
3 Years
What are the career levels at XP?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at XP in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$340,853. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XP for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$115,552.

