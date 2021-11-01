Company Directory
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Salaries

Xiaomi's salary ranges from $19,587 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in China at the low-end to $522,375 for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Xiaomi. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $43.6K
Accountant
$49.8K
Business Operations Manager
$124K

Business Development
$106K
Customer Service
$24.1K
Hardware Engineer
$56.5K
Marketing
$197K
Product Manager
$69.8K
Project Manager
$45.3K
Sales
$51.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$522K
Solution Architect
$236K
Technical Program Manager
$47.1K
FAQ

Xiaomiで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$522,375です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Xiaomiで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$53,899です。

