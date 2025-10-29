Company Directory
Xero
Xero Solution Architect Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$165K - A$196K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$153KA$165KA$196KA$209K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Xero in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$209,032. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero for the Solution Architect role in Australia is A$152,685.

Other Resources