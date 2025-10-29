Software Engineer compensation in New Zealand at Xero ranges from NZ$88.2K per year for Associate Software Engineer to NZ$186K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in New Zealand package totals NZ$141K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
NZ$88.2K
NZ$84K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$134K
NZ$120K
NZ$13.4K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$139K
NZ$13.8K
NZ$378.7
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$186K
NZ$166K
NZ$15.3K
NZ$4.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Xero, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)