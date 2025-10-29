Company Directory
Xero
Xero Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Singapore at Xero ranges from SGD 99.1K to SGD 135K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Xero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 106K - SGD 128K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 99.1KSGD 106KSGD 128KSGD 135K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Xero, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Xero in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 135,199. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xero for the Sales role in Singapore is SGD 99,068.

