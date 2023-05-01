Company Directory
Wyandot
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Wyandot that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Wyandot is a family-owned company that specializes in manufacturing high-quality grain-based snack foods, cereals, and better-for-you offerings for large food marketers, restaurants, and retailers. They offer extensive technical support, advanced quality systems, and a variety of all-natural, kosher, organic, and gluten-free products. With an impressive 99.5% order fill rate, Wyandot is committed to providing quality products and superior services on a consistent, reliable, trustworthy, and confidential basis.

    http://wyandotsnacks.com
    Website
    1936
    Year Founded
    351
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Wyandot

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Uber
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources