WP Engine Salaries

WP Engine's salary ranges from $41,790 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $230,145 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WP Engine. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $144K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $179K
Business Analyst
$84.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Human Resources
$189K
Information Technologist (IT)
$41.8K
Product Designer
$100K
Product Manager
$230K
Recruiter
$121K
Sales
$61.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WP Engine is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,145. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WP Engine is $120,600.

